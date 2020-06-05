Tropical Storm Cristobal expected to impact the Gulf Coast later this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Cristobal has begun to become better organized on Friday, and is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves northward from the Yucatan Peninsula toward the Gulf Coast of the U.S.
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Cristobal making landfall around Louisiana by late Sunday into early Monday and moving northward across Arkansas late Monday, and Missouri, and into Illinois by Tuesday.
The Carolinas are not expected to be directly impacted by Cristobal. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Wednesday into Thursday of next week, bringing a better chance for scattered rain and storms for the WBTV viewing area.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.