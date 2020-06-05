Three brothers arrested, accused of human trafficking involving teen girl in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three brothers were arrested and accused of human trafficking involving a teenage girl in Lancaster County
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation in mid-March 2020 after a 15-year-old girl from Lancaster County was found in neighboring Chesterfield County.
She was returned to Lancaster by a police officer and gave him information which led to the sheriff’s office investigation.
Officials say the victim reported she ran away on March 14 and was walking along a road east of Lancaster when she was picked up by a man later identified as 50-year-old David Louis Hayden.
She was reportedly taken to an apparently unoccupied house before being taken to a mobile home on Logging Road where she stayed for two days and nights.
During this time, officials say the victim reported she was given alcohol and drugs, engaged in sex acts with several men and was given cash. The victim left the location and was later found in Chesterfield County.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Information obtained during the investigation led to the identification of David Hayden and the location of the mobile home on Logging Road, where David Hayden’s brothers 46-year-old Christopher Hayden and 49-year-old Michael Hayden live.
On Thursday morning, a search warrant was served at that mobile home and on David Hayden’s automobile, and the men were taken into custody.
Christopher Hayden and Michael Hayden are charged with Trafficking in Persons, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor Second Degree, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
David Hayden is charged with Trafficking in Persons, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor First Degree, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. All three appeared before a magistrate, and bond was denied.
“This was an exhaustive investigation. When it began we had little to go on. This victim is a courageous young lady, and she provided us enough pieces of the puzzle that investigators were able to put together the picture and identify the men and the location involved. These men preyed upon a particularly vulnerable young person and committed atrocious crimes against her. I am most appreciative of the efforts of our investigators and those of SLED, HSI, and the Attorney General’s Office,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.
Officials stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.
