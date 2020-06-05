Police investigating 8 shootings in 3 days in or near Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been eight shooting incidents over the past three days reported in and around the City of Kannapolis, according to Kannapolis officials.
Six shootings were in the city limits of Kannapolis, and two were outside of the city in Rowan and Cabarrus counties.
Investigators are working to identify suspects, locate witnesses and gather evidence.
Police aren’t sure if the incidents are related.
"Our investigators are diligently working to identify and arrest those responsible for these incidents,” Interim Kannapolis Police Chief Terry Spry said. “This type of criminal activity is unacceptable in our City. If you know anything about these crimes please aid us by calling Crime Stoppers or our department.”
Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.
Here are the reported shooting incidents:
June 3
Kennedy Avenue (Kannapolis) – One victim has been released from the hospital.
Marion Avenue (Cabarrus County) – One victim was injured.
Wright Road (Rowan County) - No one injured.
June 4
Kingston Drive (Kannapolis) - A white SUV was seen. No one injured. Springdale Avenue (Kannapolis) - A 4 door dark-colored Honda was seen in the area. No one injured. W 16th Street (Kannapolis) - A 4 door dark-colored vehicle was seen. No one injured.
Holland Street (Kannapolis) - No one injured.
June 5
Lane Street Express at 2013 Lane Street. (Kannapolis) - An unknown black male customer came into the store. Immediately after he entered, someone started shooting into the store. The unknown male appears to have been the intended victim. After the shots were fired, he fled the store in a maroon-colored Nissan Murano.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.