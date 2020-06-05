’No justice, no peace’: Protesters march, chant for equality on eighth day of demonstrations in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protesters peacefully walked through the streets of Charlotte for the eighth-straight evening with the goal of raising awareness of social injustice and police brutality.
Friday’s demonstration was exactly a week after the first protest that turned violent on Beatties Ford Road.
Groups in Charlotte have been marching together, chanting and carrying signs following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.
Protesters walked through Charlotte’s South End neighborhood into uptown Friday evening, with police officers strolling along, making sure no violence would erupt.
This protest has remained peaceful.
WBTV reporter Amanda Foster, who was at the protest, said a group locked-arms on the “front line” again, meaning the group up front wants to keep items from being thrown and keep things peaceful.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers interacted with protesters, allowing them to continue with their constitutional rights.
Officers stayed a block or so back on side streets with a couple of patrol cars following close behind.
Residents in the South End neighborhood stepped out of their balconies as protesters marched past.
As the protesters chanted in unison, “We Ready,” while stopped on Tryon Street, cheers came from people watching from nearby restaurants.
Among other chants, protests shouted out, “No justice, no peace.”
Demonstrators stopped to knee along the route, shouting the names of George Floyd, and other victims of police brutality.
Construction even stopped working to watch the demonstrations move along College and Stonewall streets into uptown Charlotte.
