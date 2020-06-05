Numerous showers, thunderstorms fire up Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's been a relatively pleasant start to the final day of the workweek, however, disruptive showers and thunderstorms will move for the latter half of the day.
Some of these storm cells could potentially produce abundant of lightning, gusty winds and hail up to an inch in diameter as they trek west to east across the WBTV viewing area into the early evening hours.
Thunderstorm activity will gradually diminish after sunset.
Today's high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s before falling to the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight. Highs will attempt to reach into the lower 90s Saturday afternoon with the chance of quick passing shower.
Drier air filters in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. T
he comfortable, warm and dry trend continues through Tuesday before wet weather associated with Cristobal moves into the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
