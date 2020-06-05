Numbers game: RNC official won;t say if they offered to scale down convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an interview with WBTV, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said having fewer people at RNC nomination ceremony was “on the table” but refused to say just how many. The interview came shortly after Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari posted a video on Facebook saying he was told that McDaniel had offered to come down from 19,000 people at the Spectrum Center to 10,000.