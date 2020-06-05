New video shows closer perspective to Tuesday’s controversial CMPD protest incident involving tear gas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A video shot by the Queen City Nerve, a local alternative newspaper, has thousands of views after it shows protesters being trapped on 4th Street in uptown Charlotte by tear gas.
Protesters said their only way to escape was to crawl under a garage gate.
The video was taken in the middle of the group and without a view of the front of the line.
However, now there’s a new video that shows a much closer perspective.
Melody Rogers said that while walking down 4th Street she didn’t see any police officers in front of them, just on the sides and continued walking.
She said that though suddenly and without warning, police in riot gear rounded the corner and started shooting pepper balls at the protesters.
Other protesters on the backside of the group said the line of police behind them started shooting at them as well with pepper balls and trapped them without somewhere to disperse to.
Rogers said there were no police in front of them, just on the sides, so they continued walking.
She said officers in riot gear, suddenly and without warning, police in riot gear turn the corner and start shooting pepper balls.
“There was no altercation, there was no violent interaction," she said. "I didn’t see anything be thrown, nothing like that.”
This incident is under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and internally with CMPD. Chief Kerr Putney said he is working to release body camera footage as soon as possible so the public can see the full picture.
In a press conference on Friday, Chief Kerr Putney said that Tuesday’s incident was a mistake, and officers are working to continue to build trust.
The CMPD said that over the several nights of protests, there have been several things thrown at officers, including rocks, bricks and frozen water bottles.
“We have but one piece of video that’s gone viral," Putney said. "I want to show everything so full context is given including why police were using chemical agents.”
Protesters said that when this 4th street incident happened, no one was throwing anything.
