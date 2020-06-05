Hot and muggy weekend ahead with a few storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms will be possible this evening with rain and storms diminishing overnight.
Overnight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures staying in the upper 60s, along with muggy conditions.
Saturday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with another hot and muggy afternoon as high temperatures warm to around 90 degrees.
A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon, yet rain should not be a major issue.
Sunday morning will start off with morning low temperatures around 70 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated storms will be possible for Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will feature a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for Wednesday with high temperatures around 85 degrees.
Scattered rain showers and storms will linger into Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Partly cloudy skies and a few storms will be possible on Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Stay hydrated with water this weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.