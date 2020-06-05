FBI joins search for person who threw ‘soda can-sized’ mortar, burning Charlotte police officer

By WBTV Web Staff | June 4, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 5:05 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The FBI has joined the search for a person involved in a mortar attack that left a Charlotte police officer burned and with a loss of hearing for two days.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person who threw a “soda can-sized mortar” at officers during a protest. The incident happened on Saturday, May 30, the second day of demonstrations in Charlotte in response to police brutality.

FBI officials say the mortar exploded and struck an 11-year veteran of the police department. The officer’s clothing caught fire, he suffered second-degree burns, was struck with shrapnel and lost hearing for two days.

Police say if you can identify the person in these photos. a $1,000 cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

