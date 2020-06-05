Concord Police Chief issues statement on racial inequality

We have focused our recruitment efforts to this effect. Although we still have a way to go, I am proud of our results so far. In terms of race and ethnicity, US Census data indicate that our city’s population is approximately 66 percent White, 21 percent Black, and 5 percent Asian, with about 12 percent reporting as Hispanic or Latino. While our share of White male officers remains over-representative, our recruiting strategies are working. Of the 129 officers hired since July 2015, 19 percent were Black, and 5 percent reported as Hispanic or Latino. Women made up 20 percent of new hires over the last five years. Our efforts around recruiting show that we have been able to closely match the demographics of our community – and we have done so at a time in which recruiting people to this profession has been very difficult in NC and across the country.