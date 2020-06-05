Caldwell County deputies seek men shot at during attempted robbery

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Caldwell County are looking for two men who were shot at by a clerk during an attempted robbery on Thursday.
Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Pappy’s Market, on Dudley Shoals Road, for an attempted robbery.
Deputies say two males wearing all black entered the store with a firearm and chased the clerk through the store.
The clerk, believing he heard a shot, pulled his firearm and fired several rounds at the suspects, according to deputies.
The suspects ran out of the store and continued on foot toward Bowman Road behind the store.
Officers describe one suspect as a black male wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, purple gloves and a black bandana covering his face. The second is an unknown male wearing black pants and a black hoodie.
Deputies believe that at least one of the suspects may have been shot during the encounter. The clerk was not injured during the incident and no property was taken during the incident.
Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
