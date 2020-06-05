Better storm chances in the forecast today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today won’t be quite as windy or as hot in Charlotte as it was on Thursday when we managed to reach 91°. With more cloud cover in place and better rain chances – at least 50% - we’ll likely fall shy of 90° today.
There’s not much of a trigger for rain early today, but as a front closes in on the region, rain chances increase for the afternoon and evening hours. A severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out anywhere in the WBTV viewing area, but the greatest risk for flooding will be concentrated over the mountains where heavy rain fell Thursday.
As the front pushes through the area Saturday, our rain chances will lower. And with more sunshine in the forecast, we’re likely to jump back up closer to 90° in Charlotte Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, slightly cooler afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s are forecast for Sunday with very low rain chances.
Even cooler temperatures, in the seasonal low to middle 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday with dry weather in the forecast before our rain chances ramp back up midweek as tropical moisture from the remnants of Cristobal pushes our way.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Cristobal is finally on the move and will push back into the Gulf of Mexico later today with strengthening back to tropical storm status in the forecast.
Most model data and the official forecast bring Cristobal onto the Louisiana coast late Sunday or early Monday with heavy rain and flash flooding the main threats.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
