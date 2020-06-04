Town of Taylorsville declares state of emergency ahead of Thursday evening protests

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Taylorsville declared a state of emergency ahead of protests scheduled for Thursday evening.
In the proclamation, the town says the state of emergency is a “contingent and preemptive measure” to encourage peaceful protests and freedom of speech while “protecting town citizens and property from possible threats."
The state of emergency began Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and will be in effect until deemed unnecessary.
Around 6:30 p.m., law enforcement was seen on the courthouse roof and all around downtown Taylorsville, prepared for what officials say they hope would be a peaceful protest.
More than 100 people started to show up as the rally and march were set to begin. All of this was under the watchful eye of several dozen law enforcement officers.
“But everyone is calm, laughing, and talking with the officers,” WBTV reporter Steve Ohnesorge said.
Speeches began soon after, all is peaceful.
The only incident was when a truck with a confederate flag drove by. There was some screaming but police told the driver to move along.
