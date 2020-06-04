Three Rivers Land Trust is awarded a Grant by REI Co-op

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announcd that it will be receiving support from the REI Co-op in the amount of $5,400 to assist with the development of a paddling access point on the Uwharrie River on Highway 49 near Asheboro.
TRLT acquired 27 acres on the Uwharrie River on Highway 49 over two projects in 2018 and 2019.
The grant will assist with the development of a parking area on Highway 49 that will allow paddlers to access the river to launch canoes and kayaks. This stretch of the Uwharrie River does not currently have any formal access, and Highway 49 as a major highway does not offer the ability to park at the bridge and launch boats. The Uwharrie River is also a popular fishing destination, known for being the easternmost location for smallmouth bass.
As a member-owned co-op, REI invests deeply in stewardship of the outdoor places its members know and love. REI actively works with nonprofits across the country to steward and maintain local trails and public lands and connect people to the outdoors. This is the first co-op grant REI has given to TRLT, but they have been a strong supporter and partner of our annual Uwharrie Trail Thru Hike for the past 3 years.
“Three Rivers Land Trust is grateful to REI for supporting our efforts to expand recreational opportunities along the Uwharrie River,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “We believe in connecting the public to local conservation, by opening up river accesses and expanding trails, and feel that this grant will help us provide a new and important river access for public usage in our region.”
In recent years, TRLT, in partnership with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, has helped open three new kayak accesses on the Uwharrie River on Low Water Bridge Road, Highway 109, and Dennis Road.. TRLT also helped the town of Star acquire a 30-acre park, which is also a river access point, at the confluence of the East Fork and West Fork of the Little River. Since 1995, Three Rivers Land Trust has transferred over 5,700 acres to public agencies providing recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike.
To learn more about this project or how to support Three Rivers Land Trust, contact Crystal Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.
