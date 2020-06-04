‘That’s how we are trained’: Gastonia Police Capt. saves child from choking

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia Police captain saved the life of a child who was choking on food at an Olive Garden on Thursday.
Capt. Trent Conard was on his lunch break when he heard a woman shout, “She’s not breathing, my baby’s not breathing,” according to the police department.
The Gastonia Police Department said Concord rushed over to the child, who was “blue and limp, and people in the restaurant were upset and crying.”
Conard performed several back thrusts and then stopped to monitor the child, who started crying.
“That’s what we do as police officers, that’s how we’re trained,” Conard said. “It’s awesome to be able to help someone in their moment of need and save a life.”
