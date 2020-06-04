Surge in heat, humidity leads to late-day storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While most areas are sticky and warm, they are dry - at least of the moment. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible through the late afternoon and early evening hours.
These storm cells will track from west from to east out of the Mountains and into the Piedmont. Some storm cells could potentially produce strong downburst winds and large hail.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s as southwesterly winds flow across the Carolinas today. A few storms may continue to track through the area after sunset and into the late evening hours, however, coverage will gradually diminish as the day comes to a close.
Overnight temperatures will only fall to the 60s under partly cloudy skies.
A random shower can't be ruled out Friday morning, but for the most part the wet weather will return after midday. The setup is very similar to today as with the high heat and humid giving way to isolated to scattered storms across the area in the during the afternoon and evening hours. We'll also have another shot at shower and thunderstorm development during the second-half of the day Saturday as highs reach upper 80s.
Expect dry conditions and high temperatures in the middle 80s Sunday. Low to middle 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday with dry weather in the forecast before our rain chances ramp back up midweek as tropical moisture from Cristobal pushes our way.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal is stewing around Southern Mexico and Central America producing torrential rain and flash flooding.
Cristobal may weaken a bit today while over land, but the storm is expected to drift north out into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday, eventually becoming a threat for the northern Gulf Coast region late in the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.