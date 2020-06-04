Staying warm and muggy with scattered storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures staying in the upper 60s, along with muggy conditions.
Friday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible for the afternoon and evening.
Friday stays warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, muggy, and mild with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.
Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, with another hot and muggy afternoon, as high temperatures warm to around 90 degrees.
A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon as well.
Sunday morning will start off with morning low temperatures around 70 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
A few isolated storms will be possible for Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday of next week will feature a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.
Another chance for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for Wednesday with high temperatures around 85 degrees.
A few rain showers and storms will linger into Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
