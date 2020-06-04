Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell is pleased to announce the promotion of Steven Williams and Dustin Glisson to Fire Lieutenant, effective immediately.
Lieutenant Steven Williams joined the department in 2009 and has most recently served as a Fire Engineer for the past 5 years. Lieutenant Williams, originally from Wilson, is a graduate of James B. Hunt High School and Catawba College earning a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management. Lieutenant Williams is also a North Carolina certified Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor I and was honored by his peers as Rookie of the Year in 2010. Williams resides in Concord with his wife, Yashica, and they have two children, John and Kamden.
Lieutenant Dustin Glisson joined the department in 2012 and has served as a Fire Engineer since 2015. Lieutenant Glisson is a graduate of South Davidson High School and is a North Carolina certified Fire Officer I and Fire Instructor I. Glisson resides in Denton with his fiancé, Brianna, and son Joshua
