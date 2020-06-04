Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

Lieutenant Steven Williams joined the department in 2009 and has most recently served as a Fire Engineer for the past 5 years. Lieutenant Williams, originally from Wilson, is a graduate of James B. Hunt High School and Catawba College earning a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management. Lieutenant Williams is also a North Carolina certified Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor I and was honored by his peers as Rookie of the Year in 2010. Williams resides in Concord with his wife, Yashica, and they have two children, John and Kamden.