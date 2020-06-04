Rowan Helping Ministries providing vital services, needs more volunteers

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Helping Ministries continues to provide vital services to the community, but that job is tougher during a global pandemic.
“As Rowan Helping Ministries we are a place where people who want to help, connect with people who need help, so we’ve always been that connector," said RHM Director Kyna Grubb.
RHM relies heavily on local churches, both for financial support and for volunteers to help with all of the programs from the homeless shelter to the food pantry, clothing center, soup kitchen, and more.
Since the pandemic hit, the volunteer help has decreased greatly.
“It has been such a significant loss of volunteer support," Grubb said. "We were operating with about 60 volunteers a day, now we’re operating with maybe 15.”
On many days staff members are taking on jobs that volunteers would normally do, like doing the laundry or preparing and serving food in Jeannie’s Kitchen.
“A lot of Sunday Schools that have traditionally volunteered, especially those that represent the higher risk populations, the older volunteers that we have have canceled or they have sent funds to help us purchase a meal.”
There are dedicated volunteers who still help. On Wednesday a family was volunteering to pack food bags.
“We’ve been able to get family groups to come in so that folks who live together can volunteer together and help to continue to pack bags," Grubb added.
Churches say they are doing what they can within the restrictions.
“The work of the church continues," said Reverend Dr. Mark Conforti of First United Methodist Church. "We’ve had people gather at Rowan Helping Ministries for food packaging. We’ve partnered with Enon Baptist Church to help feed one of the local elementary schools during their spring break, we’ve been trying to think of creative ways support the local needs of the community.”
Kyna Grubb believes that once the pandemic subsides, the volunteers should come back. The need has gone anywhere, and those who receive are grateful…often leaving words of hope and appreciation on a blessing board.
“I would like to commend our staff and just the volunteers who show up…our staff said we’ll be there, they’ve been here every day, they’ve faced fears and show that they have a true heart for our neighbors.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Rowan Helping Ministries, visit: http://www.rowanhelpingministries.org/volunteer
The Summer Lunch program in partnership with Rowan-Salisbury Schools begins today.
For the 2019-2020 school year, RHM provided 1,189 children at 30 different schools in the Rowan-Salisbury School system a packed bag of food each week so that they would have food for the weekend.
