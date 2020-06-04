RCSD: Missing Columbia 13-year-old has medical condition that endangers his life

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are looking for a missing 13-year-old with a medical condition that could become life-threatening.
Christopher Albarran, 13, was last seen leaving his house in Richland County on Wednesday around 6:15 p.m.
Deputies say they believe his last known location was near N. Ridge Road in Columbia. However, they have looked for him there and couldn’t find him.
Albarran was on a blue bicycle with a brown blanket wrapped around him when he was last seen.
Deputies say the last text message the missing teen sent was at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday and he has not been heard from since.
Albarran has a medical condition that could endanger his life if he is not found quickly, deputies said.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911. Tips may also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
