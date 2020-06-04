Race and reality: Still much to learn more than 25 years since the Susan Smith trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Her initial story didn’t ring true in a case that rocked the Carolinas and shook the nation.
Susan Smith’s false claim about an African American who carjacked her and kidnapped her two young sons divided a town.
Police produced a sketch of the suspect she totally made up, and 25 years later Harold Thompson - a black man - is now the mayor of Union, South Carolina.
He lived through the investigation and her trial.
“It was difficult at first, knowing this young lady lied on a black man,” he said.” You never get over it. I’m an African American man and I’m cognizant of the fact that even I can be falsely accused of doing something or saying something. "
A recent example comes from Amy Cooper’s false claim about Chris Cooper that happened in New York’s Central Park. She called the cops on Chris Cooper and said she was being attacked by a black man.
“This scenario has been in books and movies in real life, all over the place,” according to State Representative Kelly Alexander Jr.
He calls it a “boogey man mentality.”
Alexander was a member of the NAACP National Board during the Susan Smith trial.
"This whole thing is more than the fixed Susan Smith. It affected everybody within that orbit. Well, you know, of that little town," Alexander said.
Agreeing with Alexander is South Carolina activist Antjuan Seawright who heads up a Columbia’s Blue Print Strategy an organization with political ties.
“Blame the black man. And eventually everyone else will seem to understand. It’s a scary thought that we have not learned much from history,” he said,
Susan Smith confessed to the deaths of her sons found in John D. Long Lake, but more than two decades later - those with strong memories feel something is still missing connected to race and reality.
“I think there should have been a private and public apology given to those folks, just hustled out of their beds or either interrogated them,” Thompson told WBTV. “So we, you know, we have a lot of soul searching to do.”
