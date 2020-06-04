Public viewing scheduled for George Floyd Saturday in Raeford, NC

RAEFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Mourners of George Floyd, a black man who died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers, will gather for a memorial service in North Carolina.
Floyd was born in Raeford, North Carolina, in Hoke County, which is near Fayetteville.
Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said on a Facebook post that a public viewing and memorial will be held on Saturday, June 6 at the Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, located at 10225 Fayetteville Road, in Raeford.
A public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a private memorial service will begin at 3 p.m, and be open only to family members.
Floyd still has relatives in North Carolina.
Last weekend, during a press conference, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he had spoken to Floyd’s sister, Bridgett, who still lives in Hoke County.
He assured her that the state will do everything it can to work for justice in Floyd’s honor.
“While I cannot bring her brother back, I can work for justice in his name,” Cooper said. “I’ve assured her that’s what we will do.”
Peterkin asks visitors and supporters to wear a mask, and that protesting is not allowed.
“As the Sheriff of Hoke County, I’m asking on behalf of the Floyd family for those who plan on attending the viewing to be respectful to the sensitivity of the family’s time of grief,” Peterkin said. “The memorial is about the life that Mr. George Floyd lived and this is a time to embrace the family with expressions of love and kindness.”
Saturday’s memorial service in North Carolina will be the second of three stops.
On Thursday, a memorial service was held in Minneapolis where he was living. After Saturday’s service in North Carolina, Floyd’s body will be taken to Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life, for a public viewing.
A 500-person ceremony will be held at Fountain of Praise Church in Houston on Tuesday, according to CBS News.
Floyd died on May 25 while in police custody in Minnesota.
Onlookers took a video of a police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck and back, while handcuffed, for nine minutes.
In the video, Floyd was seen saying, “I can’t breathe.”
The video, and Floyd’s death, has sparked outrage and protests across the nation. It sparked members of the black community to speak out on police brutality and civil injustice.
Here in Charlotte, there have been six-straight days of protests.
Chauvin was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Three other Minneapolis police officers were arrested on Tuesday.
They were seen by onlookers not stepping in between Chauvin and Floyd.
