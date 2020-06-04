Protesters fill the streets of Fort Mill, peacefully marching for equality

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Families marched against racism in Fort Mill on Thursday, and took a stand for equality.
The march that went on for miles was peaceful the entire time.
Hundreds of people gathered, of different ages and races, all standing up to fight racism and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement across the country.
Demonstrators started in Walter Elisha Park, marching down Highway 160.
Protesters walked with their signs held high and yelling out to be heard.
”I have a little brother,” said Ryan Webb, who joined the protest. “Every time he goes outside, we worry.”
“This grown black man screaming for his mama,” said Natasha McNil, a Mothers Against Racism leader, who helped organize the event. ”That was a moment of stillness for me in particular.”
Webb and McNil have different reasons for marching, but the two marched united by George Floyd.
Webb sees her brother in Floyd. McNil sees her children.
“If he comes in contact with the police, I worry that they won’t see he’s a giant teddy bear,” said Webb. “They’ll just see that he’s a big black man and George Floyd could be repeated with him.”
“To hear those two words said by a grown male let alone a black male it was a tug at the heart,” said McNil.
Some people asked the protesters why are you still marching if all four ex-officers were charged.
Protesters had the same message—fighting injustice cannot just stop at George Floyd.
Lead organizer Marquise Morris gathered hundreds of protesters. He and his two friends are three black men in their 20s. They say the younger generations needed to speak up and act.
All three say they have the power to make a positive change in their own communities.
Morris said he wants to bring light to injustice in America.
It is his way of putting a mark on his community.
“It’s all love. That’s all it is. We’re all the same. We’re the same people. We got the same blood everybody has a brain nose mouth everything. We’re all the same. We’re all created in His image,” said Morris.
Morris encouraged the crowd to say the names of those who he says suffered from that injustice.
Morris wanted to show people protests can be peaceful the entire time, a message that resonated through the crowd.
”It’s our voices that need to be heard. We can’t just keep looking at posts and social media and all that you know what I’m saying. Like no, let’s get out here let’s go do it. Let’s show that we are strong,” he said.
Before releasing everyone, the organizers said the names of those who have lost their lives, a vow to never forget. Morris and his friends ended the protest with a call to action. They wanted people to leave here ready to continue the fight.
They said this will not be the last protest they have.
