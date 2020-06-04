N.C. Gov. Cooper signs executive order addressing COVID-19 racial health disparities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday signed Executive Order No. 143 to address disparities in minority communities that are being “highlighted and intensified” by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper announced the order during a press conference Wednesday, stating it “moves our state forward in several areas.”
“The disparity is because people of color have historically had less access to healthcare, housing, economic opportunity and more,” Cooper said. “This virus is exploiting those inequalities and it’s up to us to do something about it.”
The order creates the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental and Health Equity Task Force to address long-term disparities.
Andrea Harris dedicated her life to eliminating disparities in North Carolina, Cooper said, and fought for social, economic and racial equity.
“We lost Andrea a few weeks ago, and our state will miss her advocacy and her action. Naming this task force in her honor is a way to carry on her mission,” Cooper said.
The task force will focus on five areas:
- Access to health care
- Patient engagement in health care settings
- Economic opportunities in business development and employment
- Environmental justice and inclusion
- Education
Read the full order below:
Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders will lead the group.
“As the task force examines long-term opportunities, there are meaningful things we can do right now to lessen disparities,” Cooper said. “We know that black and minority-owned businesses are often overlooked & under-resourced. Too many of these businesses have been excluded from COVID-19 funds.”
The order also directs the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office to ensure that COVID-19 relief funds are fairly distributed and expands the capacity of our North Carolina Historically Underutilized Business Office to “provide those businesses access to opportunities and resources.”
“Before the murder of George Floyd, and before the country heard yet again the cries for racial equity and justice, we already knew that COVID-19 was disproportionately impacting communities of color,” Cooper said. “I want to be clear – there is nothing inherent to black or brown people that makes them more susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness. The data should not be used to further racism or fear.”
“My administration is committed to eliminating disparities,” Cooper continued, “We will keep listening. We will continue to work with communities all across our state to address systemic injustice.”
