Library staff preserve Rowan County’s historical records

The Harrison Manuscripts contain letters and other documents handed down by a man who had stored furniture and other items for people who were moving. Often, these items were never sent for, and the man didn’t feel right throwing them away; his descendants donated them to the History Room. This collection includes a letter and deed belonging to Harriet Tubman Davis. These documents are in the process of being sorted, flattened and organized so they can be itemized and categorized so they can be listed in the Finding Aid. They may be added to the History Room’s online archives, ensuring broader accessibility.