Kannapolis Fire Department announces promotions including new Deputy Fire Chief

Division Chief of Technical Services, Kirk Beard, has been promoted to the position of Deputy Fire Chief and in addition to serving as second in command, will be responsible for communications, fleet, facilities, logistics, information technology, and safety. Chief Beard has been in the fire service for 29 years; 21 of those with Kannapolis Fire. He began his fire service career as a Charlotte Fire Department Explorer and member of the former Mallard Creek Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Beard followed in his father’s footsteps, Donnie Beard, who was in the fire service for over 40 years; retiring as the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal. He and his wife, Kisha, have a daughter.