Hot and humid weather holds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re back in the soup today! I’m forecasting partly sunny skies today along with afternoon readings back in the upper 80s and tropical humidity on top of that! Charlotte this afternoon.
As for rain, there about a 50% chance for thundershowers in the mountains, but that tapers down to only a 20% chance around Charlotte and the Piedmont.
Highs in the upper 80s will hold in the forecast Friday and Saturday with a lightly better chance for scattered thunderstorms Friday and Saturday as a weak front drifts south and east of the WBTV viewing area over the weekend. With that in mind, thunderstorm chances should be lower on the back end of the weekend with high temperatures in the middle 80s forecast for Sunday.
Low to middle 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday with dry weather in the forecast before our rain chances ramp back up midweek as tropical moisture from Cristobal pushes our way.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cristobal is stewing around Central America producing torrential rain and flash flooding. Cristobal may weaken a bit today while over land, but the storm is expected to drift north out into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico Friday, eventually becoming a threat for the northern Gulf Coast region late in the weekend.
Keep cool and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
