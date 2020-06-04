Health officials confirm fourth long-term care facility coronavirus outbreak in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are investigating the fourth COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Catawba County.
Two residents at Brookdale Senior Living Facility-Fallin Creek have tested positive for COVID-19, Catawba County Public Health says.
“In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases,” health officials say.
The facility says they’ve conducted widespread testing and employees are working with health leaders to ensure control measures are in place.
“We are in frequent communication with facility administrators and have advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, best practices for providing meals and separating residents, and encouraging the use of masks for residents,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken.
The facility is informing patients, their family members and staff about positive cases.
NCDHHS is reporting a total of 241 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and 7 virus-related deaths.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.