GBI investigator says defendant heard shooter use racial slur after killing Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery used a racial slur as he lay dying, said an investigator who testified in court Thursday.
Special Agent Richard Dial, who is the lead investigator on the case with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that defendant Roddie Bryan told GBI investigators in May about the racial slur used.
Bryan told investigators after Travis McMichael shot Arbery on Feb. 23rd he uttered a curse word followed by the n-word, Dial testified.
McMichael’s defense attorney later asked the investigator if there was any other evidence that Travis had used that “horrible word.”
Dial testified that investigators had uncovered several instances where Travis used racial slurs in the past. Those include text messages and social media posts.
In one such instance, the lead investigator recalled a message Travis sent someone about how he loved his job with the U.S. Coast Guard because he was out on a boat and there weren’t any (n-word) anywhere.
Part of the evidence gathered at Greg McMichael’s home included a toolbox with a confederate flag sticker, Dial testified.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.