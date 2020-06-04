Former UGA quarterback Fromm apologizes for ‘elite white people’ message

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has issued an apology after a controversial message began circulating online.
Fromm admitted in his apology post that he did send the message that used the phrase “elite white people” when talking about guns.
The image circulating online shows messages about raising the price of guns and suppressors so only “elite white people” could afford them.
Below is Fromm’s apology:
Fromm was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.