COVID-19 cluster reported at fire department in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A COVID-19 cluster has been reported at a fire department in Caldwell County.
Health officials say they learned of a COVID-19 cluster at Sawmills Fire/Rescue, with six positive cases associated with the department.
The North Carolina Department of Public Health defines COVID-19 clusters in workplace, educational, and other community settings as:
- A minimum of five cases with ill onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and
- Plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. Local health departments should verify that cases are present in the same setting during the same time-period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area); that the timing fits with likely timing of exposure; and that there is no other likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).
“Sawmills Fire/Rescue has taken every possible step to protect everyone associated with their department. They continue to work closely with us to ensure every precaution is taken and their volunteers and community are protected,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.
Eight COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Thursday.
For local information about coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605.
