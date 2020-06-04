CMPD streams peaceful protests in uptown Charlotte on Facebook Live

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched in unity in uptown Charlotte for the seventh-straight day Thursday evening.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department followed the group, shared the protest live on its Facebook page, and interacted with those protesting.
The crowd gathered at Romare Bearden Park and moved into Center City and through the heart of uptown Charlotte.
Protesters shouted in unison, walked step for step, raising awareness of racism, civil injustice and police brutality.
More than 100 protesters were arrested during the previous six days of demonstrations. Peaceful protests turned violent during those days.
On Thursday, protesters marched peacefully, without incident.
Officers walked along while supporting the rights of the protesters and attempting to keep the peace.
“I respect, honor and facilitate their First Amendment rights,” CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano said. “Where you lose me is when they break windows and set fires.”
Tufano interviewed Justin the Francois, the man who took the video where took a video where protesters say police trapped them and fired off tear gas on Tuesday.
Justin said he has seen people throw things at officers, but he said this is how it happens -- a person throws something, then runs away. Once police react, that person is gone and the real protesters are getting hit by the pepper balls and tear gas.
Protests and riots erupted since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd had his first memorial service on Thursday.
Floyd has a public viewing on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.
