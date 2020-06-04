City of Concord COVID-19 update: curbside mattress collection resumes

Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. Recycling and bulky waste (including mattresses) are collected every other week. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before.