City of Concord COVID-19 update: curbside mattress collection resumes

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Curbside mattress collection will resume for City of Concord residential customers on Monday, June 8. The decision to resume mattress collection, which has been suspended since March 30, was made in partnership with Waste Pro, the City's contractor for collection of residential curbside garbage, recycling, and bulky waste.
In addition to resuming this service, a new pre-collection practice of wrapping mattresses and box springs in plastic is recommended to promote health and safety in light of COVID-19, as well as other possible contaminants such as bed bug infestations. While this is an optional practice at this time, Waste Pro will not collect any unwrapped mattresses or box springs that are visibly infested.
A convenient way to enclose these items in plastic is by using mattress disposal bags, which can be found at most major retailers and home improvement stores.
Customers are reminded that all garbage, recycling, and bulky waste must be placed at curb by 6:00 a.m. on their collection day. Recycling and bulky waste (including mattresses) are collected every other week. If items are set out after 6:00 a.m., they may not be located and miss collection. Customers should consider placing items at the curb after 5:00 p.m. the night before.
The public is encouraged to visit concordnc.gov/whatsmyday or download the CARTology mobile app to verify their schedule, sign up for service alerts and other solid waste notifications.
