Charlotte, RNC working out details of “official business” convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city officials are still working out a deal over what hosting the “official business” portion of the Republican National Convention will look like.
In a statement released Thursday evening, the city said it plans to meet with RNC officials again on Monday to hammer out more details.
Earlier on Thursday, the Republican National Committee announced while President Donald Trump would hold a rally to accept the nomination in a different city, parts of the convention would still happen in Charlotte.
“The RNC’s Executive Committee has voted unanimously to allow the official business of the national convention to continue in Charlotte,” RNC Communications Director Michael Ahrens wrote in a statement. “Many other cities are eager to host the president’s acceptance of the nomination, and we are currently in talks with several of them to host that celebration.”
But exactly what that means for Charlotte is still open for debate.
In a separate statement, Charlotte City Attorney Patrick Baker announced that the city had held meetings with the RNC but the amount of people coming to Charlotte and what would be required to prepare is up in the air.
“This morning, the City Attorney and members of his staff met with representatives of the Republican National Committee, the Local Host Committee, the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Hornets to discuss the current status of preparations for the 2020 Republican National Convention. During that meeting, RNC representatives confirmed that at this point in time, they intend to locate the entirety of the business portion of the Convention in Charlotte. What those intentions mean in terms of the number of visitors coming to Charlotte, the length of time and the amount of space needed to properly host the business portion of the convention is unclear with the RNC representatives agreeing to provide the parties with further information as their plans continue to develop. It was understood by the parties that some of the Convention events that were originally set to occur in Charlotte may be relocated to another community outside of North Carolina. The parties agreed to reconvene the conversation on Monday, June 8.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.