Charlotte Motor Speedway to host NASCAR All-Star Race in July

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner-take-all $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race is returning to Charlotte Motor Speedway.
There was doubt that the race would be canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, NASCAR officials said the race will be run mid-week in July.
The NASCAR All-Star Race will be on Wednesday, July 15, though whether fans will be allowed to attend is still up in the air.
The All-Star race will be part of a triple-header at the Speedway.
The ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 is slated for 4 p.m., followed by the All-Star Open at 7 p.m. and the NASCAR All-Star Race at approximately 8:30 p.m.
“We are thrilled to announce the return of the NASCAR All-Star Race and are hard at work to make sure the 2020 edition lives up to the tradition of being one of the most wildly entertaining and unpredictable events of the season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition, we will work hard with our state and local officials to explore what options are available, if any, to have this race enjoyed by fans in person. Entertaining fans at the track is part of who we are, but we want to do so in a way that everyone feels comfortable with given current health concerns.”
