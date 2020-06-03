Woman accused of fatally hitting bicyclist near N.C. grocery store, fleeing scene

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged and is accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist near a Burke County grocery store, then fleeing the scene.
On Monday, June 1, around 11:15 p.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run in Burke County on US 70A near Hildebran.
A Lexus was on US 70A in the area of Happy Day Grocery, hit a bicyclist, then fled the scene.
The bicyclist, identified as 31-year-old Robert Caine Fox, died from his injuries at the scene. Troopers found the suspect vehicle and driver of the Lexus just after midnight.
The driver has been identified as 36-year-old Maria Ann Arteaga. Arteaga was arrested and charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, Driving While Impaired, and Driving While License Revoked.
She is being held under the $80,000 bond at the Burke County Detention Center.
