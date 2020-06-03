Warrants issued for man accused of throwing rock through newspaper office window during Salisbury protest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have issued warrants for the man they say was seen on video throwing a rock through the window of The Salisbury Post during protests on Monday night.
Police say Harvey Lee McCorkle, III, is wanted on a felony charge of inciting a riot.
During the protest that took place Monday night near the intersection of W. Innes and Church Streets, police in riot gear used tear gas to move a group of protesters out of the area. Rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, according to police.
Around midnight, someone threw a rock through a ground floor window of the building that houses The Salisbury Post and the United Way.
The window featured a painting of a police officer, a firefighter, and a child pointing up at the United Way logo.
Police say McCorkle was identified by several people and was seen on video during the protest.
