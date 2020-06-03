WANTED: Gastonia police looking for person who knocked down 73-year-old man, stole his medicine

Gastonia Police look for a man who knocked down a 73-year-old and stole his medication (Source: Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 9:21 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say someone knocked down a 73-year-old man outside a Gastonia pharmacy and stole his medicine.

Officers seek the public’s help in finding the suspect behind the brazen attack in the parking lot of the Prescriptions Plus on 1614 W. Franklin Blvd.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s with long brown hair who was wearing red shoes. He was last seen getting into a black Ford Bronco-style vheicle.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact Detective H.B. House at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

