WANTED: Gastonia police looking for person who knocked down 73-year-old man, stole his medicine

Gastonia Police are asking for the public’s help with any information on a robbery suspect who knocked down a 73-year-old man in the parking lot of Prescriptions Plus at 1614 W. Franklin Blvd., and stole his medicine. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, with long brown hair, and wearing red shoes. He was seen getting into a black Ford Bronco-style vehicle. If you have information to help solve this case, please contact Detective H.B. Houser at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Thank you!