Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to be aimed toward the Gulf Coast

(WBTV) - Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently weakening as it moves over land. Several Mexican states could pick up 10 to 20 inches of rain before the storm heads back out into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Winds are currently sustained at 50mph.
The track hasn’t changed much over the past few days. It still appears that the storm will move north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit by Friday. Still, it should remain a tropical storm and isn’t currently forecast to become a hurricane. That is obviously a bit of good news. It should still bring heavy rains to the Gulf coast Sunday and Monday.
From there, the storm should move to the northwest. That will take it away from the Carolinas. There is a chance the remnants could get caught up in a low pressure system. That could bring us rain by the middle of next week but we aren’t looking at a direct hit from the storm.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the latest updates.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.