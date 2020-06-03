11 subcontractor workers at an App State construction site test positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second time in a month there has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at the massive construction site at Appalachian State University.
Officials say 11 workers have tested positive and are in self-isolation at home. Four of the group live outside of Watauga County.
A month ago several more workers tested positive. None of those with the virus had to be hospitalized, said one official.
The $200 million construction effort is actually several different projects. Residence halls, some office space, parking, and a new fieldhouse are being constructed. Hundreds of workers are involved in the construction.
Since the COVID-19 cases were found last month, workers have been required to go through a medical check every day as they enter the job site and must wear masks if they have to work closer than six feet to anyone.
Workers at the scene told WBTV News they also have undergone COVID-19 testing several times. The ones who spoke up said their results have been negative, so far. Contractors say they are constantly looking at what else can be done for the safety of the workers and that the construction project will continue.
