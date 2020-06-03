Man already charged for firing gun during protest on Sunday in Salisbury now will be charged for inciting a riot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police have issued warrants for the felony charge of inciting a riot against the man accused of firing a gun into the air during a protest.
The additional charge came just a few hours after Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black demanded upgraded charges against Jeffrey Long.
“Today I met with Chief Stokes and Major Barnes about the many concerns I have listened to over the past few days,” Black wrote. “I have demanded the police make additional charges on the white suspect that recklessly fired his gun at our protest.”
Long, 49, of Kernersville, was arrested on Sunday. Police say he fired a gun into the air during a protest near the Fame statue at the intersection of W. Innes and Church Streets after getting into an argument with protesters.
Officers say they witnessed Long pull a handgun from his waistband and fire two rounds into the air from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. He put the gun back in his waistband and walked away towards the 100 block of Church Street, followed by protesters.
Officers took Long into custody as he made his way back to the intersection, recovering a second handgun from an ankle holster.
At the same time of Long’s arrest, Brandon Walker was identified to police as a person also involved in the altercation, but who had not discharged a firearm. As police approached Walker in the 100 block of S. Church Street to take his statement, they say he hid behind a car and placed a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun under the car. He and his companions were detained until Walker was arrested and his companions released.
Long was originally charged with discharging of a firearm in the city, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and carry a weapon at a parade. He was released on a $2,000 bond. The new warrant is for one felony count of inciting a riot.
Walker, of Salisbury, was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
“In addition, I have asked for a review of the arrest in which a gun was “allegedly” found,” Black wrote.
There was another incident that occurred on Monday night in which someone threw a rock through the window of The Salisbury Post. Police say Harvey Lee McCorkle, III, is wanted on a felony charge of inciting a riot.
The window featured a painting of a police officer, a firefighter, and a child pointing up at the United Way logo.
Police say McCorkle was identified by several people and was seen on video during the protest.
