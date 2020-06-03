Retired Statesville PD K-9 passes away after years on the force

Officer Herman related that Czar loved his retired life and relaxing at home. Though, old habits are hard to break, and Czar would sit and watch expectantly each time he put on the uniform to head to work. The day Czar passed was a rare quiet day at home for Herman, who spent a good bit of it petting and relaxing with Czar, whose health had rapidly declined in the previous days and weeks. In the early evening, he got up to go outside and Czar walked him to the door, which he hadn’t done in days and he gave him a pat on the head. He was outside just a minute or two and came back in the house to find that Czar had passed, peacefully at home and with his family. He finished the account by stating that Czar was an amazing partner and friend.