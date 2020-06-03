Police looking for missing man with cognitive disability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 34-year-old man with cognitive issues went missing from his Charlotte home.
Zinnah Kollie was last seen near the 5000 block of Grays Ridge Drive Monday evening. On Tuesday, a caregiver called police, concerned about Kollie’s whereabouts.
Kollie was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants and may have a wheeled suitcase. His family is concerned for his safety.
A Silver Alert was issued due to Kollie’s cognitive issues.
Anyone who sees Kollie is asked to call 911 immediately.
