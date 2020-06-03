Police: Gun-toting man accused of terrorizing protesters in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of carrying an AR-15 and handgun during a peaceful protest for George Floyd in Statesville over the weekend has been arrested and charged.
Police say 37-year-old James Holden intimidated protesters by toting guns around them a day before driving by the following day near City Hall in downtown Statesville. Holden reportedly drove by on “multiple occasions.” Police say Holden had also carried an AR-15 the night prior.
Holden turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest for armed to the terror of the people. He was taken into custody and given a $15,000 unsecured bond.
The protests at the time were peaceful for Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
