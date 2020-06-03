Person killed in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in Charlotte just after midnight Wednesday morning, police say.
The incident happened on Oak Arbor Lane.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person was pronounced dead. This person has not been identified.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the area.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
