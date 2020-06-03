One black church, one white church coming together to address racial issues

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two churches are coming together once again to address the racial divide in America.
Independence Hill Baptist Church is a predominately white church. Jonahville AME Zion Church is a predominately black church. Both churches gathered by Zoom on Monday night to have a prayer meeting and to talk about George Floyd’s death.
“Ask for God’s comfort,” Independence Hill Baptist Church Pastor Todd Marlin said. “His blessing for righteousness to prevail for peace and unity to come forward.”
The churches started their mission together about five years ago after the Mother Emmanuel AME Church Shooting. The bond remained and grew strong.
When the Pastor of Jonahville AME Zion, Pastor Mark Evans, called Pastor Marlin after the death of an African American man involving a Minneapolis police officer, Marlin knew he had to be a listening ear.
“It was heartfelt for him,” Marlin said. “And because of the relationship - I was able to have immediate empathy for him...I didn’t have to guess how he felt...He didn’t have to re-explain that to me.”
Pastor Marlin described his emotion after seeing the image of the officer’s knee on George’s neck.
“It was sickening,” he said. “How could this be happening in a country where we hoped the light would have come on by now.”
Pastor Marlin says it’s sad to see injustices against blacks and says it can stir up some righteous anger. He wants to turn that anger into hope.
“For permanent change to happen,” the pastor said. “I think it’s going to have to be a collective voice of our nation across racial lines...We can’t say all lives matter - until we can collectively say black lives matter.”
Marlin and Evans say this fellowship will continue because it is making a difference - one member at a time. Marlin desires other churches to follow their example. He believes all coming together for the same cause will make a difference.
“The blessings for our community,” Marlin said. “Are going to come as a result of unity.”
The pastors say expect more dialogue and prayer meetings so change will come for all.
