Mecklenburg County sees highest unemployment rate in over a decade amid COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob/Charlotte Observer) - Mecklenburg County’s unemployment rate surged to 12.8% in April, higher than the peak of the recession a decade ago, as the novel coronavirus ravages the local economy.
Nearly 74,000 people are unemployed in the county, according to figures released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce Wednesday. The state’s unemployment office has been deluged with unemployment claims, and applicants report delays in receiving payment and long hold times when calling.
The county’s unemployment rate of 12.8% is an increase of nearly 9 percentage points from March, when the coronavirus first began taking a toll on companies in the region.
The state recorded an unemployment rate of 12.5%. Every county in the state saw an increase in its unemployment rate, showing the widespread impacts of the shutdowns enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
In March, 71 of the state’s 100 counties had unemployment rates at or below 5%, and just one had an unemployment rate above 10%. Now, 77 counties have unemployment rates over 10%, and none have a rate below 5%.