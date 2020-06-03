Hundreds participate in Charlotte protests Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds participated in protests in Charlotte Wednesday night, after a day full of discussions with city leaders and police about tactics during Tuesday night demonstrations.
During Wednesday night’s protests, CMPD tweeted that officers were escorting a large group of protesters marching on 3rd Street to ensure safe and peaceful demonstration.
Hundreds of protesters could be seen marching in uptown Charlotte from Tryon down Third Street.
A large crowd was also seen kneeling near the uptown transit center.
Late Wednesday night, CMPD tweeted that a few people began throwing bottles at officers, and officers said they were preventing protesters from attempting to walk on to the interstate for their safety.
Wednesday night’s protests come after a full day of discussions between community members, Charlotte City Council, and CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent review of CMPD procedures after 50 complaints were filed against the department related to incidents during Tuesday night protests in Charlotte.
Wednesday evening, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles invited the public to speak about police relations as community members are protesting against police brutality and racial injustice.
The public was invited to the front of the government center where Mayor Lyles, members of Charlotte City Council and CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney addressed questions from the community.
Hundreds of people showed up, demanding answers after chemical agents were used during Tuesday night protests.
Putney promised not to use chemical agents on protesters if there is no violence.
“Are you going to gas us tonight when we march?,” the crowd asked.
“We will absolutely not if there is no violence,” Putney responded.
The crowd then erupted saying there wasn’t any violence Tuesday night, but CMPD said in a press release that things were being thrown at officers, including rocks Tuesday.
“I said the specific order at that time is being investigated right now," Putney said as he was questioned about which officer specifically made the call to use tear gas in the incident on 4th street Tuesday.
Putney says he will petition to release the body cam video of Tuesday night’s incident. He says it will “show the full picture.” The department tweeted Wednesday night saying Putney would “immediately” petition the courts for the release of videos associated with Tuesday night’s 4th Street incident at the conclusion of the SBI’s review.
