The heat goes on - and so does the humidity

Speaking of Cristobal, it is currently weakening as it moves over land. Several Mexican states could pick up 10-20” of rain before the storm heads back out into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Winds are currently sustained at 50mph. The track hasn’t changed much over the past few days. It still appears that the storm will move north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit by Friday. Still, it should remain a tropical storm and isn’t currently forecast to become a hurricane. That is obviously a bit of good news. It should still bring heavy rains to the Gulf coast Sunday and Monday.