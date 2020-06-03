The heat goes on - and so does the humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been a hot one! Highs reached the upper 80 to low 90s. Even if you didn’t actually hit 90°, it probably felt like it. Humidity levels kept the heat index at or above 90° for many.
Thursday and Friday will still be hot and humid but at least there is a chance for afternoon cooling thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s both days. The humidity isn’t going anywhere either. Rain chances stand at about 40% each afternoon.
A front will move through on Saturday. It will still be in the upper 80s with a chance for afternoon storms. Sunday will bring a little drying though. Highs will be back in the mid 80s and rain chances will be lower.
Monday and Tuesday of next week look pretty quiet but by the middle of the week, we could be looking at a low pressure system absorbing the remnants of Cristobal. That could potentially bring rain to the Carolinas by Wednesday.
Speaking of Cristobal, it is currently weakening as it moves over land. Several Mexican states could pick up 10-20” of rain before the storm heads back out into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Winds are currently sustained at 50mph. The track hasn’t changed much over the past few days. It still appears that the storm will move north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen a bit by Friday. Still, it should remain a tropical storm and isn’t currently forecast to become a hurricane. That is obviously a bit of good news. It should still bring heavy rains to the Gulf coast Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock
