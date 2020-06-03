Gastonia Chick-fil-A finds creative way to honor team member graduates amidst pandemic

By WBTV Web Staff | June 3, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:03 PM

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The coronavirus pandemic has canceled nearly every in-person traditional graduation ceremony across the country.

But that didn’t stop the Chick-fil-A on Gastonia’s East Franklin Boulevard from honoring the achievements of its team members.

Congratulations to our 2020 team member graduates! We want you to know how much we appreciate each of you! We are proud of your hard work and commitment to excellence!

The restaurant posted large pictures of each graduate onto its restaurant’s windows. Many of the graduates are shown in cap and gown, along with the schools they graduated from.

On Facebook, Chick-fil-A showed appreciation for their hard work.

“Congratulations to our 2020 team member graduates!” the restaurant posted. “We want you to know how much we appreciate each of you! We are proud of your hard work and commitment to excellence!”

